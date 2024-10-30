Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,063,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,978 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.6% of abrdn plc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. abrdn plc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $332,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 25,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 115,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,327,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 34.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 66,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,000 after buying an additional 16,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.93.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.14 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $168.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $385.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

