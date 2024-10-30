JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stock Price

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $188.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LSTR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Landstar System from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

Shares of LSTR traded down $5.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.10. The company had a trading volume of 182,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,701. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $163.37 and a 1-year high of $201.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.05). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Landstar System by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

