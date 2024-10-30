JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Shares Purchased by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $77,951,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,395,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,110,000 after acquiring an additional 642,797 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,527,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 268.5% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 580,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,907,000 after acquiring an additional 423,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,200,000.

Shares of JCPB opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2049 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

