JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Shares Sold by Gateway Wealth Partners LLC

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JIRE. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 67,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JIRE opened at $63.37 on Wednesday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.58 and a one year high of $67.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.58.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

