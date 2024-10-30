Kava (KAVA) Trading Up 2.1% This Week

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $386.56 million and $16.36 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kava has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00036514 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00006090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00011296 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00006207 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,669 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

