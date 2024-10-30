Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB) Price Target to $72.00

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Free Report) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Burke & Herbert Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Performance

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Increases Dividend

NASDAQ BHRB opened at $64.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a 1-year low of $43.80 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $957.08 million and a PE ratio of 7.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.16%.

Insider Transactions at Burke & Herbert Financial Services

In related news, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.09 per share, with a total value of $340,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 233,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,875,523.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHRB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,137,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 50.6% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 308,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,715,000 after purchasing an additional 103,527 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 39,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,091,000.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

