Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Kforce had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $353.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kforce updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.560-0.640 EPS.

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.87. Kforce has a one year low of $52.96 and a one year high of $74.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.41.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KFRC. StockNews.com raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

