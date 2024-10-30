Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $112.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.51 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.11. 28,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,940. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.42. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $28.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.41 and a beta of 0.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

Insider Activity

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, insider John F. Paolini sold 60,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $1,585,275.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,232.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, insider John F. Paolini sold 60,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $1,585,275.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,232.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eben Tessari sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $456,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,028.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,692 shares of company stock worth $2,950,315 over the last 90 days. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Featured Stories

