Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $112.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

KNSA stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.42. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $28.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -145.41 and a beta of 0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Insider Transactions at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, COO Eben Tessari sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $470,925.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,226,805.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Eben Tessari sold 17,500 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $470,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,226,805.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Paolini sold 60,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $1,585,275.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,232.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,315 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

