Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Leibman Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on KNSL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.88.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:KNSL traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $435.22. 8,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.01 and a 1-year high of $548.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $466.12 and its 200-day moving average is $427.41.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $418.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 26.08%. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.99%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

