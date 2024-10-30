KraneShares Sustainable Ultra Short Duration Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KCSH) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

KraneShares Sustainable Ultra Short Duration Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KCSH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1088 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a boost from KraneShares Sustainable Ultra Short Duration Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

KraneShares Sustainable Ultra Short Duration Index ETF Price Performance

KCSH remained flat at $25.09 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,725. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16. KraneShares Sustainable Ultra Short Duration Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34.

