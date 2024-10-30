Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Kymera Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %
Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $48.49 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $53.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 2.21.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics
In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Pamela Esposito sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $651,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela Esposito sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $651,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $245,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Kymera Therapeutics
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
