Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $48.49 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $53.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 2.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Pamela Esposito sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $651,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela Esposito sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $651,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $245,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

