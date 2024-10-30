Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.340-0.340 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.6 billion-$13.6 billion.

Kyocera Trading Up 1.0 %

Kyocera stock opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.29. Kyocera has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Kyocera will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The Core Components Business segment offers components, such as fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment, automotive camera modules, and ceramic packages, as well as organic packages and boards to protect electronic components and ICs to industrial machinery, automotive-related, and the information and communication-related markets; optical components, and jewelry and applied ceramic related products; and medical devices comprising prosthetic joints and dental implants.

Featured Stories

