La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Short Interest Up 25.1% in October

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the September 30th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 222.0 days.
La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Stock Performance
Shares of LFDJF remained flat at $37.46 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average of $38.03. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $43.00.
About La Française des Jeux Société anonyme
