La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Short Interest Up 25.1% in October

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the September 30th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 222.0 days.

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of LFDJF remained flat at $37.46 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average of $38.03. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

About La Française des Jeux Société anonyme

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme engages in the gaming operation and distribution business in France and internationally. It offers lottery games, such as draw and instant games at points of sale and online; sports betting at points of sale; online poker; online horse-race and sports betting; betting and risk management services to sports betting operators; digital gaming platform; and s sports betting technology, as well as holds and administers draws for participating lotteries.

