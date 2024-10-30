Leatt Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEAT), a company based in Durbanville, South Africa, recently disclosed its financial performance for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. According to a Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on October 29, 2024, the company issued a press release revealing its financial results.

The company furnished the Commission with a copy of the press release, which has been attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the filing. As per General Instruction B.2 of the Current Report on Form 8-K, the information provided in the report and the accompanying exhibit is not considered “filed” for purposes of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is not subject to the liabilities of that section.

In conjunction with the disclosure of its financial results, Leatt Corp. also made regulatory disclosures under Item 7.01, incorporating the information from Item 2.02 regarding the financial performance.

Furthermore, the filing under Item 9.01 detailed the exhibits submitted, including the press release dated October 29, 2024 (Exhibit 99.1).

The Form 8-K filing was signed off by Sean Macdonald, the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Leatt Corporation on October 29, 2024.

Alongside the press release, an Interactive Data File in the form of Inline XBRL was included as Exhibit 104, contained within Exhibit 101 of the filing.

Investors and stakeholders of Leatt Corp. can access the complete details of the financial results and related disclosures by referring to the Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company continues to adhere to its reporting obligations as per regulatory requirements.

This news update provides a summary of the recent financial disclosures made by Leatt Corp. for the specified quarter and a reference to the official filing with the Commission.

This article has been created based on the information contained in the Form 8-K filing by Leatt Corp. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on October 29, 2024.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Leatt’s 8K filing here.

About Leatt

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

