Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) PT Raised to $218.00 at Robert W. Baird

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $218.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Leidos from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.08.

NYSE LDOS opened at $185.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 58.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $90.53 and a fifty-two week high of $186.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.04 per share, with a total value of $248,308.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,605.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.04 per share, with a total value of $248,308.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,605.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 5.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,430,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $449,592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,458 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 156.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,133,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,356,000 after purchasing an additional 691,575 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 51.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 837,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,491,000 after purchasing an additional 283,558 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 39.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 782,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,102,000 after purchasing an additional 222,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 76.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,942,000 after purchasing an additional 303,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

