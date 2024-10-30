Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ (LXRX) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LXRX. Leerink Partners set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $499.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,509.34% and a negative return on equity of 105.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after buying an additional 420,854 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 605.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,121,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after buying an additional 3,536,805 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,871,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,730,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 14,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,190,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 691,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

Featured Articles

