Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 462 ($5.99) and last traded at GBX 464.83 ($6.03), with a volume of 5681938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 471.03 ($6.11).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.73) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of £316.99 million, a P/E ratio of -10,140.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 558.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 650.11.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

