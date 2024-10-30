Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 462 ($5.99) and last traded at GBX 464.83 ($6.03), with a volume of 5681938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 471.03 ($6.11).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.73) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Liontrust Asset Management
Liontrust Asset Management Price Performance
Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile
Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Liontrust Asset Management
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.