Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $285.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LFUS. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $259.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.27. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $275.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $259.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.50.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $558.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.65, for a total value of $574,293.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,383,971.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.65, for a total value of $574,293.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,383,971.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 8,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total transaction of $2,391,396.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,369,057.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,242 shares of company stock valued at $3,318,974 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 18.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 105.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 59,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Littelfuse by 1.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

