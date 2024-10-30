Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $510-540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $551.40 million. Littelfuse also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.900-2.100 EPS.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.14. The company had a trading volume of 257,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,706. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $275.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.50.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $558.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LFUS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Littelfuse

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $353,284.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,522.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $353,284.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,522.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.65, for a total transaction of $574,293.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,383,971.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,356,035 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Littelfuse

(Get Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.