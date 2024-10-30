LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading Up 8.9% – Should You Buy?

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) was up 8.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.21 and last traded at $6.21. Approximately 2,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 26,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

LiveWire Group Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 277.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. The company had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LiveWire Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. ( NYSE:LVWR Free Report ) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in LiveWire Group were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

