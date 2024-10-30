Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $6,611,000. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 101.7% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $1,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $546.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $579.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $516.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $413.92 and a 12-month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 48.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Citigroup raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

