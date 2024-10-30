Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HDV opened at $116.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.80 and its 200 day moving average is $112.84. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $94.22 and a 12-month high of $119.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

