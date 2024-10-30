Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Buys 1,452 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 86,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $27.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

