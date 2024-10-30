Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Buys 1,960 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 38,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,361,000 after acquiring an additional 30,328 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

