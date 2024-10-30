Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 52,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FREL opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $30.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.79.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

