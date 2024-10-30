Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Has $680,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

DVY opened at $133.37 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $103.14 and a twelve month high of $137.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.04.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.