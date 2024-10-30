Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Has $9.21 Million Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 195,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $9,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 57,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 34,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.93 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.84.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

