Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Purchases 300 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 821.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 161,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after buying an additional 144,195 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,189,000 after acquiring an additional 123,283 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,364,000 after acquiring an additional 75,363 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 985,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,483,000 after purchasing an additional 72,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 370,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,593,000 after purchasing an additional 51,437 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.55 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.27 and a 1 year high of $85.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.48.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

