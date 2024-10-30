Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Grows Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $42,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $537,171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,437,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,668 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 17,535,360.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,753,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 153.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,348,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,054 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Analog Devices by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,614,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

ADI traded down $3.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.84. 54,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,721. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.16 and a 52 week high of $244.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.17 and a 200 day moving average of $222.82. The stock has a market cap of $115.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.64, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 110.51%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.80.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $6,723,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,447,741.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,935.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,495 shares of company stock worth $20,794,658 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

