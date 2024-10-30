Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $3.02 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trajan Wealth LLC raised its position in Unilever by 15.5% during the third quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 60,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its position in Unilever by 19.0% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 77,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,436 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Unilever by 16.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Unilever by 19.2% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in Unilever by 4.6% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 63,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UL. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Shares of UL traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.60. The company had a trading volume of 185,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,093. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.84 and a 200-day moving average of $58.49. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $65.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4755 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

