Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Increases Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1,160.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,013 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 145.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 230,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,837,000 after purchasing an additional 136,324 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,009,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $1,722,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OTIS traded down $3.06 on Wednesday, reaching $98.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,761. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $76.22 and a 12-month high of $106.33. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.85.

OTIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.71.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

