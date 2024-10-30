Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Reduces Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in MSCI were worth $19,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of MSCI by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,239,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 187,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,022,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.23.

MSCI Stock Up 1.5 %

MSCI stock traded up $8.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $587.76. 29,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,331. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.95 and a 12-month high of $631.70. The company has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $579.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $529.06.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $724.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.15 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 42.87%.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.