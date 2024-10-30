Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 905 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after buying an additional 4,024,631 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,752,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,352,000 after purchasing an additional 243,976 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,114,000 after purchasing an additional 377,631 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,409,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,134,000 after purchasing an additional 134,150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.70. 249,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973,727. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $204.82 and a 52-week high of $289.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $280.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.44. The company has a market cap of $430.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

