LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Shares Down 5.6% – Time to Sell?

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.94 and last traded at $7.95. 305,586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 395,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LXU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on LSB Industries from $8.80 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised LSB Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSB Industries

LSB Industries Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $580.94 million, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $140.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.09 million. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LSB Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXU. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 22.9% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,450,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,515,000 after purchasing an additional 457,139 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,364,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,342,000 after buying an additional 37,419 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in LSB Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,816,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after acquiring an additional 25,713 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in LSB Industries by 34.1% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,971,000 after acquiring an additional 372,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,312,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 135,087 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LSB Industries

(Get Free Report)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.