Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.35 and last traded at $26.58, with a volume of 5868820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Luckin Coffee Stock Up 10.8 %

The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28.

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Luckin Coffee had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc offers retail services of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

