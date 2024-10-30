Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the September 30th total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 993,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LYRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.
Get Our Latest Research Report on LYRA
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lyra Therapeutics Trading Up 4.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LYRA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.27. 1,617,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,061. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.02. Lyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $6.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80.
Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.22% and a negative net margin of 5,570.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile
Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.
Read More
