MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly Sells 4,742 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 4,742 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $561,073.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,759,070.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $2.04 on Tuesday, reaching $119.58. The company had a trading volume of 278,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,909. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 6.33. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $122.60.
MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.42 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 39,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.
