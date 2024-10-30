MacroGenics (MGNX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect MacroGenics to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 146.01% and a negative net margin of 332.47%. On average, analysts expect MacroGenics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics Stock Up 0.9 %

MacroGenics stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.37. 408,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,010. MacroGenics has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $21.88. The company has a market cap of $211.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.11.

View Our Latest Report on MGNX

MacroGenics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.