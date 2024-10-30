MacroGenics (MGNX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect MacroGenics to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.
MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 146.01% and a negative net margin of 332.47%. On average, analysts expect MacroGenics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MacroGenics Stock Up 0.9 %
MacroGenics stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.37. 408,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,010. MacroGenics has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $21.88. The company has a market cap of $211.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.57.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Report on MGNX
MacroGenics Company Profile
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MacroGenics
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.