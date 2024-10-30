Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 1st. Analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports to post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $227.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.71 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports Price Performance

MSGS stock opened at $222.88 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1 year low of $165.65 and a 1 year high of $223.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.30, for a total value of $131,649.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,185.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Madison Square Garden Sports

About Madison Square Garden Sports

(Get Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.