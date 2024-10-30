MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

MainStreet Bancshares has a payout ratio of 45.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MainStreet Bancshares to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

MainStreet Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNSB traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,577. MainStreet Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.17. The company has a market capitalization of $135.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.56.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares ( NASDAQ:MNSB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $34.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MainStreet Bancshares will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

