MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.
MainStreet Bancshares has a payout ratio of 45.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MainStreet Bancshares to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.
MainStreet Bancshares Price Performance
NASDAQ:MNSB traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,577. MainStreet Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.17. The company has a market capitalization of $135.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.56.
About MainStreet Bancshares
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.
