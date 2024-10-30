Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Short Interest Up 17.6% in October

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,800 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the September 30th total of 281,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mammoth Energy Services

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 99,093 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,772 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 17,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,591 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 10,796 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 73,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TUSK opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.68. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $4.95.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 82.30% and a negative return on equity of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.