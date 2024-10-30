Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Short Interest Up 17.6% in October

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,800 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the September 30th total of 281,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mammoth Energy Services
Mammoth Energy Services Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TUSK opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.68. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $4.95.
Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 82.30% and a negative return on equity of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter.
Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.
