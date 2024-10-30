Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.51% from the company’s previous close.

MAS has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Masco from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Masco from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Masco from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.69.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.68. 97,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,018. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.41. Masco has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,273.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 542,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,245,000 after buying an additional 67,806 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth about $1,903,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,363,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,300,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,074,591,000 after acquiring an additional 721,117 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Masco by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 290,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,885,000 after purchasing an additional 157,711 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

