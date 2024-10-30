Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.81-0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $495-515 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $502.87 million. Masimo also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.800-4.000 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

MASI traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.74 and its 200-day moving average is $124.99. Masimo has a 52 week low of $75.36 and a 52 week high of $153.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 95.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.92 million. Masimo had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Masimo’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.



Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

