Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.1% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $43,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 74.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $570.00 to $593.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Argus raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.68.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MA

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock traded up $5.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $512.08. The company had a trading volume of 229,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.94. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $373.11 and a 52-week high of $518.82. The stock has a market cap of $473.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.18%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.