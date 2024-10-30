Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) Trading Down 6.8% – Time to Sell?

Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.35. 101,499 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 123,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Mawson Gold Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 13.85 and a current ratio of 5.79.

Mawson Gold Company Profile

Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

