McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.84 and last traded at C$3.79, with a volume of 236626 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.72.

McCoy Global Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of C$101.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Get McCoy Global alerts:

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. McCoy Global had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of C$19.91 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.3003901 EPS for the current year.

McCoy Global Dividend Announcement

About McCoy Global

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. McCoy Global’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

(Get Free Report)

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. The company’s products are used during the well construction phase for land and offshore wells during oil and gas exploration and development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.