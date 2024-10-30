MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MELI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,175.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,301.67.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI stock opened at $2,028.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,205.80 and a twelve month high of $2,161.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,048.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,793.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 37.55 EPS for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.