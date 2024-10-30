Merit Group (LON:MRIT) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 38.25 ($0.50), with a volume of 16600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.50).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.56) price target on shares of Merit Group in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Merit Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRIT

Merit Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Merit Group Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.16 million, a P/E ratio of 1,925.00 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 62.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 69.28.

(Get Free Report)

Merit Group plc gathers, organizes, and enriches data that informs b2b intelligence brands in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the United States, France, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Merit Data & Technology and Dods. The company offers data, data engineering, and machine learning, as well as software and technology resourcing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.