Merit Group (LON:MRIT) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 38.25 ($0.50), with a volume of 16600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.50).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.56) price target on shares of Merit Group in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.
Merit Group plc gathers, organizes, and enriches data that informs b2b intelligence brands in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the United States, France, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Merit Data & Technology and Dods. The company offers data, data engineering, and machine learning, as well as software and technology resourcing services.
