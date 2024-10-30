MetisDAO (METIS) Market Cap Hits $274.60 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $45.01 or 0.00062327 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $274.60 million and $20.98 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,101,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,101,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 45.0219124 USD and is up 6.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 271 active market(s) with $28,353,333.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

